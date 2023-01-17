Make Money First. Geopolitics Can Wait

Opening up this large and fast-growing market to the major networks will mean that credit limits will be used, without the physical cards being swiped. This could potentially be a big deal as at least some users will want to borrow for purchases, instead of using their own funds. Industry participants, however, envisage a pushback. The National Payments Corporation of India, the operator of the UPI protocol, is also the sponsor of RuPay, the local card trying to get a foothold against American networks. The RBI recently allowed RuPay credit cards to be linked to UPI. Why would NPCI want to surrender this nascent advantage so soon? The short answer: This is what banks want.