Bengaluru Reads Your X-Ray. Chennai May Train Your Doctor

Medical schools are receptive to the idea because they simply host the VR labs free of charge. MediSim bills Indian students an affordable annual license fee of about $300 to use its stations that cost $12,000 apiece to build. I spoke to Sivasri and Tamilselvi, third-year students at Puducherry Medical College. In addition to mannequin-based practice, their institution already allots time for VR lab. Now they want more virtual-reality-based training modules and more testing to check their proficiency. MediSim VR has three patents in medical simulation. Once it’s able to include haptic feedback — where students will get a sensory reaction from the patient’s body during simulated surgery — learning outcomes will improve further, Chinnaswami told me.