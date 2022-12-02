The US and UK Should Be Welcoming Talent, Not Driving It Away

Yet the program’s problems don’t stop there. The current round of tech layoffs -- in which tens of thousands of engineers and other employees have been let go by Twitter Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and others -- highlighted another problem with the US work visa program. Laid-off H1-B holders -- among the highest paid and most skilled migrants in America – are expected to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. In the past, this requirement hasn’t been as much of an issue, as the sector was booming and anyone laid off could get re-hired within weeks. Yet, at a time like this when a few large employers shed employees simultaneously, the 60-day deadline begins to bite.