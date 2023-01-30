What Do Gucci and Unilever Have in Common?

An external executive to succeed Jope — a Unilever lifer — is welcome news. Although Schumacher joined the Unilever board in October, he is currently CEO of Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina, where he has shaken up both the portfolio and the organization — something that Unilever desperately needs. (Interestingly, Cees ‘t Hart, who has successfully steered Carlsberg NV as CEO for more than seven years, was also recruited from the Royal FrieslandCampina.)