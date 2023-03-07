The West Is Losing The Messaging War Over Ukraine

While France’s Emmanuel Macron is a magnet for criticism in the West, he is also the only one among its leaders who has consistently said that this war will ultimately end through negotiation and compromise. He repeated at the Munich Security Conference last month that the goal was to achieve an “imperfect balance” that is “sustainable for Russia itself.” Given that no nuclear-armed power has ever been forced into unconditional surrender, Macron’s French rationalism is, as usual, on point.