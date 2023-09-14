Putin Is Gathering The Enemies Of The West
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Kim Jong Un may appear a comical figure, with his armored train and square-top hair. But his trip to Russia is not to be laughed off.To state the obvious, this is bad for Ukraine, because it will help ensure Vladimir Putin can continue his invasion. Kim has a large stockpile of Soviet-compatible munitions to supply, at a time when Russia’s soldiers have complained of shortages in the face of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.Neither side offered details of Wednesday’s discussions, but Kim already sent some artillery shells for Russia to use in Ukraine last year, according to US intelligence, and it seems clear that something bigger is on the table now. Putin confirmed, in response to a question, that the choice of location for their meeting — the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far eastern Amur region — means Kim would get help with his struggling satellite program in return. Of course, Ukraine gets weapons from third parties, too. It’s wrong to say supplying weapons for an invasion is the same as supplying them for a country to defend itself, but also Panglossian to think it wouldn’t happen. Kim made clear he was there to make a “strategic” alliance against the US, an “evil” hegemon and enemy.That last word is important. A recent paper by Constanze Stelzenmuller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, says the lesson of Ukraine is that the West’s 30-year hiatus without a peer-sized enemy is now over. Sure, the US and Europe had rival and competitor states to face, as well as international terrorists and so-called “rogue” nations, notably Kim’s North Korea. But there was no strategic enemy working against the West. Now Russia is, and it’s drawing a motley crew of like-minded nations to its cause. Iran, which the Kremlin held at arm’s length as recently as 2015, so as to pressure it into suspending its nuclear-fuel — and suspected nuclear-weapons — program, is another. Moscow understood that both Iran and North Korea were destabilizing influences in its own vast backyard, a situation that could only get worse should they build useable nuclear arsenals. But that was before Putin invaded Ukraine and it went wrong. Now these countries have the artillery shells and drones Putin needs, and he’ll do what it takes to get them. That will mean helping them with their own security priorities. Putin made Iran his first trip outside the country since the start of the war last July, when he visited Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran. Defense and industry delegations have followed.The consequences will be felt not just in Europe, but also in Asia and the Middle East, because Russia is a UN Security Council member, a major nuclear power and has resources such as the Vostochny Cosmodrome that countries such as North Korea and Iran lack. US-led economic sanctions have not changed that.
With enough such bedfellows, the very idea of a rogue state might stop making sense. They’ll become a bloc, unappealing and comparatively weak to be sure, but capable of doing considerable damage. Russia is recruiting hard in Africa, too, sponsoring coups d’etat where pro-Western leaders stand in the way.This isn’t the Cold War yet, or at least not the mature one we remember. It’s less structured, more fluid and still unformed. Nor is Russia the former Soviet Union, even if Putin seemed to elide the two in his comments to Kim. He recalled that it was “our country’’ that first recognized the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as a state, and “our country’’ that supported the DPRK’s “war of independence’’ against US-backed South Korea in the 1950s. Fans of a divided Korea model for Ukraine’s future, take note.Russia’s bid to escape isolation will nevertheless impact our world and undermine the rules-based international order Putin so despises. “Just like in the Cold War years, humanity has approached a once-dangerous, and perhaps even more dangerous now, line in the sand,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wrote in the latest edition of Russia in Global Affairs, Moscow’s answer to Foreign Affairs magazine.So much of what Putin and Lavrov say is cynically manufactured and untrue. But we need nonetheless to take what they say more seriously, and that will mean more strategic thinking and more defense, especially for Europe. There’s little hope of a reset.
I asked Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst in Kyiv, about what all this might mean as Ukraine’s counteroffensive turns into a war of attrition, far-right political parties across Europe gain traction by attacking the war’s costs to their voters and Putin orders up fresh recruits -- and munitions from Kim -- for the winter. He was more optimistic than I expected, though not in terms of ending the war quickly.“I see a change in the right direction, compared to July when there was a lot of gloom and doom’’ about the counteroffensive’s progress and the need to settle with Russia, said Bielieskov, a research fellow with , a think tank attached to the presidency. “Most policy makers now accept this will be a long war, and that it is in the interest of NATO countries to support Ukraine long term.’’
Bielieskov pointed to a recent finding by Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks international support for Ukraine. The institute said Europe had doubled its commitments to Ukraine and its defense over the summer, making it a bigger contributor than the US.If Western leaders were to pull that support in an effort to coerce Ukraine into accepting a disadvantageous settlement, the situation would be dire but also wouldn’t last, according to Bielieskov: Russia would return to the offensive and commit atrocities; the voting majorities in the US and Europe that continue to support Ukraine would again demand their governments help turn the tide. But he doesn’t think that will be put to the test, because policy makers now understand that a Russian military victory in Ukraine would threaten their own security. Let’s hope he’s right.
Marc Champion
