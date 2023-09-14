Putin Is Gathering the Enemies of the West

Kim Jong Un may appear a comical figure, with his armored train and square-top hair. But his trip to Russia is not to be laughed off.To state the obvious, this is bad for Ukraine, because it will help ensure Vladimir Putin can continue his invasion. Kim has a large stockpile of Soviet-compatible munitions to supply, at a time when Russia’s soldiers have complained of shortages in the face of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.Neither side offered details of Wednesday’s discussions, but Kim already sent some artillery shells for Russia to use in Ukraine last year, according to US intelligence, and it seems clear that something bigger is on the table now. Putin confirmed, in response to a question, that the choice of location for their meeting — the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far eastern Amur region — means Kim would get help with his struggling satellite program in return. Of course, Ukraine gets weapons from third parties, too. It’s wrong to say supplying weapons for an invasion is the same as supplying them for a country to defend itself, but also Panglossian to think it wouldn’t happen. Kim made clear he was there to make a “strategic” alliance against the US, an “evil” hegemon and enemy.That last word is important. A recent paper by Constanze Stelzenmuller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, says the lesson of Ukraine is that the West’s 30-year hiatus without a peer-sized enemy is now over. Sure, the US and Europe had rival and competitor states to face, as well as international terrorists and so-called “rogue” nations, notably Kim’s North Korea. But there was no strategic enemy working against the West. Now Russia is, and it’s drawing a motley crew of like-minded nations to its cause. Iran, which the Kremlin held at arm’s length as recently as 2015, so as to pressure it into suspending its nuclear-fuel — and suspected nuclear-weapons — program, is another. Moscow understood that both Iran and North Korea were destabilizing influences in its own vast backyard, a situation that could only get worse should they build useable nuclear arsenals. But that was before Putin invaded Ukraine and it went wrong. Now these countries have the artillery shells and drones Putin needs, and he’ll do what it takes to get them. That will mean helping them with their own security priorities. Putin made Iran his first trip outside the country since the start of the war last July, when he visited Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran. Defense and industry delegations have followed.The consequences will be felt not just in Europe, but also in Asia and the Middle East, because Russia is a UN Security Council member, a major nuclear power and has resources such as the Vostochny Cosmodrome that countries such as North Korea and Iran lack. US-led economic sanctions have not changed that.