Tomato Shortage in the UK Is Just a Taste of What's to Come

With the world’s food supply built on teetering blocks of super-suppliers (76% of global maize exports come from just four countries, and 86% of the world’s soybeans are grown in just three nations, for exampleand just-in-time supply chains, it doesn’t take much of a shock to cause shortages in even the most food-secure countries. And you can bet those shocks will start coming faster as the climate crisis increases the intensity and frequency of droughts, floods and other weird weather events. In the meantime, natural gas is only going to get more expensive as fossil fuels are eventually phased out, making life harder for growers and farmers, who are already diversifying away from food in order to make ends meet.