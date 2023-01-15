An Oil Exec Running COP? This Isn't A Joke

In a statement on his COP28 appointment, Al Jaber says he’ll bring “a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-orientated approach” to the annual gathering. It might be pragmatic, but it still sets the pace for change — which scientists agree needs to be rapid — to slow. And many stakeholders will not see “more oil” as a reasonable solution, especially when the president setting the COP agenda has a commercial interest in growing his oil business for years to come.