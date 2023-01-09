Twitter Jumped the Shark, Now It Looks Like MySpace

Eager to monetize MySpace, and hit a publicized target of $1 billion in ad revenue by 2008, News Corp. started force-feeding ads to the site’s users. Tensions escalated between the website’s founders and the team Murdoch brought in to run it. Innovations aimed at making it more usable, such as cutting the number of pages to be loaded, were nixed by the new owner’s desire to squeeze every penny out of the deal. Before long, it was apparent that those who knew MySpace inside out were being usurped by the outsiders who bought it and wanted to assert their right to operate it as they pleased.