Elon Musk Needs Journalists More Than They Need Twitter

In September, the company published a blog post with the headline: “How many people come to Twitter for news? As it turns out, a LOT.” It detailed, using independent studies plus its own internal data, that 94% of its users were interested in news and current affairs, with three in four people coming to the platform at least once a day to consume news content. There were more than 10.4 billion tweets about global news in the first six months of 2022. And a majority of users had followed accounts of US national news outlets, local news outlets, international news outlets or individual journalists.