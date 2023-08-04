Trump Will Struggle to Lie His Way Out of This One

Trump ultimately had to admit 30 times during that deposition that he had lied over the years about all sorts of stuff: his ownership stake in a big Manhattan real estate project; the price of one of his golf club memberships; the size of the Trump Organization; his wealth; his speaking fees; how many condos he had sold; his debts; and whether he had borrowed money from his family to avoid going personally bankrupt. He also lied during the deposition about his business dealings with career criminals.