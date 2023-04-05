Trump Indictment Is A Risky Bet For New York And The Nation

It would be no small matter for the US attorney general, serving under the Democratic president who defeated Trump, to charge Trump with a crime. No one, least of all Merrick Garland, wants to politicize criminal prosecution in our highly polarized political environment. The basis for bringing the federal charge would be that Trump had fundamentally threatened our democracy, providing a strong enough reason to overcome the presumption against a president prosecuting his predecessor from the opposite party who was also his leading opponent in an upcoming election. Trump will do everything he can to make such a prosecution look partisan. He will be able to use the New York prosecution as part of his argument.