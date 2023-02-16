Trafigura Scandal Should Be A $577 Million Wakeup Call

Trafigura seems to have lost more than half a billion dollars mainly because it failed to check what was in the shipments against which it was lending money to companies associated with Indian metals trader Prateek Gupta. Internally, many questions will be asked: For example, why did the company keep doing business with Gupta even after he became the subject of a fraud investigation in India? Why did it agree to be paid for lending money against nickel shipments in yet more nickel?