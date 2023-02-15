Toyota's New EV Plan Is A Big Reality Check

Manufacturing new-age cars isn’t a cakewalk — and it’s part of the reason scaling up has proven difficult. While it may seem like making EVs is an extension of ICE vehicles, it isn’t. In theory, EVs have far fewer components, so they should be simpler to produce. The reality is, the body architecture is unlike that of traditional ones, as is its assembly. EVs need a whole new set of electronics and wiring, while the parts require different modes of handling and storage, and are made using other machines. In some cases, it makes more sense for automakers to mothball a plant instead of converting it. In addition, much of the manufacturing process revolves around the battery, which accounts for almost 40% to 50% of the cost and presents a big technology hurdle.