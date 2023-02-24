Hedge Funds Are Having a Hard Time Running This Business

The only option now is the JIP bid. Shareholders didn’t love the discounted buyout offer — the stock price fell. However, it’s worth considering what the potential deal will mean for Toshiba. If it goes through, the company will once again be caught in a web of domestic firms like Chubu Electric Power Co. and Orix Corp. that operate across several sectors. That looks more like a mess of cross-shareholdings that has long plagued the country’s corporates. It’s hard to say who will bring the operational overhaul that is so desperately needed. Too many players may leave Toshiba exactly where it is now.