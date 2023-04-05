A $15 Billion Buyout? Take the Money and Run

To create more confusion, the board didn’t recommend the offer outright, as is often customary to show conviction. It just supported the deal. Given the uncertain macro environment, rising interest rates and a weak leveraged buyout loan market, the special board committee(1)wanted shareholders to decide for themselves, rather than “pre-judging.” It doesn’t see things changing for the foreseeable future. In theory, a big rally could buoy Toshiba’s stock, putting the firm in a position to negotiate a higher price. Preserving the option is tactful but seems like wishful thinking right now. Regardless, it’s unclear why they went into the nuance because recommended, non-competitive bids rarely fail in Japan. In the past decade, there have been over 600 tender offers, of which only 25 were terminated. That’s close to a 4% chance. But then again, it Toshiba — anything could happen.