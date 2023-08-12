To Bring Back The Office, Bring Back Lunch

So what if there such a thing as a free lunch — not metaphorical but actual? A lunch that lasts an hour (maybe more) may be just the incentive you need. Especially at a nice restaurant in the middle of the day. It makes you feel so sophisticated. More important, it will involve making plans to get you out of the house. And while you shouldn’t be required to eat with your colleagues, maybe you will want to, which will improve morale and help restore the connections lost in the years of working from home. Perhaps you will even invite your junior coworkers.