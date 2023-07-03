How The Titanic Wreck Became A Money-Making Scheme

The first instant book came out within a month of the sinking, followed by several others. These typically claimed to have some kind of official imprimatur – “the only authoritative book,” one claimed. Printed on cheap paper and padded with passages taken from newspapers, these books reached a market through armies of salesmen, who went door to door collecting advance orders for the works, which typically sold for a dollar each, or about $30 in today’s money.The music industry also jumped on the bandwagon. At the time, most of the money lay in publishing sheet music, not records. And while some of the compositions were written with the idea of raising money for the families of the victims, plenty were in it to turn a profit. The offerings varied in quality. Some had maudlin lyrics: “My Sweetheart Went Down With the Ship” was typical of the genre.