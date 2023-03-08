TINA Is Still the Only Wall Street Acronym That Matters

TINA-bashers only come out when equity prices are down, and bond yields and equity valuations are up. So, what if we only look at times when inflation-adjusted total returns for stocks are more than 10% below their prior peak, and bond yields and equity cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratios are above their averages over the prior 10 years? In the 21 times before 2022 that all three happened together, stocks averaged 24.7% above inflation over the next year, versus 2.0% for the 10-year Treasury. Stock volatility was low, 10.6%, and not much above bonds at 8.2%. Only once, in 1893, did stocks lose to inflation or to bonds over the subsequent year.