Threads Had Big Launch Energy. Twitter Is Under Pressure

These features could arrive on Threads in good time, perhaps. But the bigger barrier to the app’s success is Meta’s own corporate instincts. Already, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, who by extension is now in charge of Threads, has said that rather than implement a messaging system, the company will instead encourage private chats via Meta’s other apps. He says they’re doing that to save people having an “extra inbox” to check. I say it’s to give an engagement boost to Meta’s lame Messenger app. (And besides, if a person leaves Twitter, then surely they’re net even on the number of inboxes in their life.)