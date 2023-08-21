The U.S. Economy Can't Sustain Its Red-Hot Pace, Right?

Halfway through the third quarter, the economy is looking surprisingly strong. A tracker from the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve has real gross domestic product growth, based on the limited data we've gotten so far, tracking at 5.8%, which would be the fastest for a non-pandemic quarter in 20 years. If the US keeps up this blistering pace, it would trump economists’ forecasts for every other major economy except India.It wouldn’t be a shock, of course, if growth ultimately comes in lower than that, but it’s pretty clear at this stage that the third quarter really does look strong. How long can that be sustained? It’s likely that some of the factors boosting economic activity at the moment will abate by the beginning of 2024, but we should be left with an economy still growing at a reasonable pace.