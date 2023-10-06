How To Save The Nobel Peace Prize

The committee doth protest too much, methinks. I can think of at least three instances where the we-couldn’t-have-known excuse just won’t stand up to scrutiny. Documents released at the start of this year show the members in 1973 were fully aware that Kissinger’s Vietnam peace deal was unlikely to end the war. Even desultory due-diligence on Kofi Annan (co-winner in 2001) would have revealed that his stint as head of the United Nations peacekeeping forces from 1992 to 1996 was characterized by bloody failures in Somalia, Bosnia and Rwanda. And in ennobling Obama prematurely, they willfully took a reckless gamble. (You have to wonder if the members experienced a sinking feeling during the then-president’s acceptance speech, which was an eloquent defense of war.)