The Harsh Truth: We're Using More Oil Than Ever

Gasoline is benefiting from three factors: Even with the boom in electric cars, the absolute number of gasoline-powered cars is still increasing; consumers are holding onto their vehicles longer, delaying the improvement that comes with newer and more fuel efficient models; and in Europe, consumers have swapped their diesel cars for gasoline ones, giving the latter an unlikely boost. The IEA has called the recent surge in gasoline consumption a “swan song” – perhaps, but the fuel’s obituary has been written before.No matter what happens next with autos, what’s clear is that under current trends, global oil demand will increase a further 3% to 4%the next five years, before settling at a high plateau. For now, there’s no sign that consumption will drop off a cliff any time soon.I’d like to be proved wrong, but currently there’s no chance that the world will reduce oil consumption by 2030 nearly as much as needed to meet its net-zero emissions targets. And that’s why many Western governments, while preaching green in public, in private tell oil executives to keep investing in more production.