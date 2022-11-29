The Fed Shouldn't Raise Its Inflation Target

Second, I believe the Fed has already subtly raised its inflation objective. When Chair Jerome Powell talks about getting inflation back to 2%, there’s no mention of going below 2% to offset recent persistent overshoots. This is consistent with the view of former Chair Ben Bernanke: compensating for undershoots keeps inflation expectations from falling too low, but compensating for overshoots increases the risk of getting stuck at the zero lower bound. This asymmetry will naturally lead to average inflation of more than 2% over time, something I suspect the Fed will someday codify as official policy.