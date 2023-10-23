The Fed Pivot That Turbulent Treasuries Need

Unfortunately, Fed communication has tended to impart volatility rather than stability in recent years. You need only look at last week’s event at the Economic Club of New York where, within less than an hour, comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell drove the yield on the 10-year bond to fall below 4.90%, only to reverse course and surge up to 4.99% and subsequently change course yet again. This type of volatility during episodes of intense Fed communication has been shown by a Centre for Economic Policy Research study to be a substantial multiple of what has occurred under prior Fed chairs.