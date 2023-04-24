Hey Apple, Where Are Your Chatbots?

If Apple does go down the path of generative AI, the umbrella term that refers to computer systems that can generate text, images and sounds, it’s more likely the company will do so in the realm of visual and audio content, perhaps by offering AI systems modelled off a customer’s own photos or self-created music. That would tie into Apple’s historic strengths in building tech used by creative professionals, and for consuming content like music and movies. This may not be as compelling as churning out recipes upon request, but fits into the strategy of Apple devices being a gateway to information and entertainment rather being the specific source of them.Apple has a history of coming late to new fields and then improving on what others have pioneered. Its iPhone did that to the Blackberry, and AirPods to wireless earphones. But those were also efforts in hardware, turf where Apple is most comfortable. Launching popular online services is a very different ballgame and one where Apple has also historically struggled; see Apple Maps, iTunes Ping and Apple’s early difficulties launching its cloud business.