The Charlie Munger Principles to Invest and Live By

There’s some mythology in this idea that I’ve been this great enlightener of Warren Buffett. Warren hasn’t needed much enlightenment, but we both kept learning all the time... And See’s Candy did teach us both a wonderful lesson. And it’ll teach you a lesson if I tell you the full story. If See’s Candy had asked $100,000 more, Warren and I would’ve walked. That’s how dumb we were at that time. And one of the reasons we didn’t walk is while we were making this wonderful decision we weren’t going to pay a dime more, [Munger’s pal] Ira Marshall said to us, “You guys are crazy. There are some things you should pay up for,” quality of business — quality, and so forth. “You’re underestimating quality.”