Tesla's GM Deal Is Good For EVs And Bad For EV Charger Firms

As with the old video standard wars, these deals raise the question of whether NACS will end up completely displacing the combined-charging standard, or CCS, plug common to non-Tesla chargers in the US. That is something that will play out over the longer term, especially as CCS is embedded in some subsidy programs. For the public charging companies, there is nothing to stop them adding more, or retrofitting, NACS plugs, which are already a fixture on some of their stations — as EVgo pointed out in a rather defensive tweet issued Thursday evening (more synergies for Musk!). Of the three, ChargePoint’s less capital-intensive model of serving independently-owned charging stations may shield it somewhat from this sudden shift in the landscape.