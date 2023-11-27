Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Confronts The Climate Crisis

This all highlights just how important adaptation is. While decarbonization is vital, the climate crisis is already affecting events. Thus, we need plans and infrastructure to adapt to what we’ve already locked in. Unfortunately, we’re terrible at this. Adaptation funding remains a small fraction of the money going toward mitigating emissions. Only one in five companies have a plan in place to adapt to global warming’s physical risks, according to data from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Governments in many regions have also been notoriously bad at this.