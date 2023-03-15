The Fed Can Stop The Next SVB Without New Rules

Barr is now going to lead a review of the Fed’s oversight of SVB. Dennis Kelleher, chief executive officer of Better Markets, a lobby group, said regardless of the threshold debate, the failures of supervision by the Fed were so glaring that there should be an independent review of its actions. The primary blame lies with the executives of the banks, Kelleher said. “But a major contributor to what happened here is a failure of the supervisors, who are on the ground to make sure that a bank is operated in a safe and sound manner and doesn’t threaten the financial system,” he added.