Where Will Startups Turn To Now That SVB Is Gone?

Having taken in more than $120 billion in deposits — a large chunk likely wired directly from VC’s accounts at SVB to startup accounts at the same bank — the Santa Clara-based institution had the unfortunate problem of holding too much cash. So it bought long-dated agency-issued debt. When the US Federal Reserve raised rates, the value of those bonds fell. But the deposits in its bank — a liability — remained the same. It faced a $15 billion hit to its balance sheet — not because VC and startup deals plunged, but because the bank mismanaged duration risk.