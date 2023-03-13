SVB Collapse Shows Fickleness of Crypto Money

That was clearly not the case with Circle Internet Financial Ltd.’s USD Coin, or USDC, the No. 2 dollar clone behind Tether. News that around 8% of the crypto firm’s reserves were on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed down by regulators Friday, sent the price of the stablecoin sharply below $1, falling to less than 85 cents before recovering. In the language of money-market funds — the older, more conventional cousins of blockchain-based stablecoins — USDC broke the buck. Circle may still keep its promise of redeeming all its coins 1:1 for dollar. But a small doubt that it may not be able to do so arose. Even if briefly, USDC has lost its claim of being money.