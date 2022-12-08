Sunak’s Post-Brexit Britain Is Becoming A Worst-Case Scenario

Breaking this accelerating cycle of errors won’t be easy. Rather than a bizarre aberration, the debacle of Liz Truss’s brief time as prime minister could be a sign of things to come. Her reckless fiscal plan expressed the Global Britain conceit; financial markets saw it as confirmation of systemic incompetence. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is doubtless more cautious than she was, but he’s an avowed Brexiteer and leader of a party that still wants credit for this misadventure. He can’t limit the damage without seeming to disown the project. Unless he finds a way, the consequences for the Tories — not to mention the country — could be dire.