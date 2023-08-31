Covid’s Back. Who’s Most Likely to Get It Again?

And there are clear takeaways for the public. For starters, anyone still dragging their heels on getting boosted should reconsider when the updated shots arrive in a few weeks. A mere 20% of adults in the US got the last booster, so there’s a lot of room for improvement. The data have long been abundantly clear that the current crop of vaccines is critical for saving lives and keeping the most vulnerable out of the hospital, and now there’s good reason to think keeping up to date on your boosters can help you also avoid some infections.