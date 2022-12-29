Why Sri Lanka's Suffering May Not End Soon

The chance that some minority investors would try to arm-twist Sri Lanka for better terms is high. The bigger the loss that’s imposed on bondholders, the more likely that some of them will hold out. On the other hand, if it kept the punishment low for all, then Sri Lanka would find it hard to convince the IMF that it won’t be back for a second rescue. After a 50% haircut on international bonds, and a 25% write-down in the money owed to bilateral and multilateral creditors, the government’s debt load in 10 years will still exceed 130% of gross domestic product at current bond yields, higher than 121% of GDP at present, according to Verité Research. The think tank’s Sri Lanka policy group estimates that a 10-year extension of maturities on current domestic debt could bring the burden down to 101% of GDP.