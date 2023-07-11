Sri Lanka Needs a Bad Bank to Unclog Its Financial Arteries

It isn’t employee productivity but access to consumers that may determine the fate of the apparel industry and its 350,000 workers. The European Union has been threatening to cancel a 2017 arrangement of duty-free imports from Sri Lanka because of its human-rights record, particularly the systematic abuse of an anti-terror law during and after a 26-year-long civil war between the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamil populations. Losing preferential trade access to its second-largest market after the US would be a body blow to garment makers. It makes much more sense for President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration to urgently repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act of 1979 than to seek further economic sacrifices from workers by pushing for a new set of labor laws.