Yes, We Do Need Another Moonshot. Or Five

For space nerds, this is the most-exciting time since the 1960s when the Soviet Union and the US traded rockets and the great Space Race became a proxy for the Cold War. It may just be a coincidence that the Americans won the battle to land humans on the moon and were also victorious in the war, but we mustn’t overlook the reality that the nation with superior technology — much of it developed in direct response to the rivalry — has remained the strongest industrial and military power ever since.