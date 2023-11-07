It’s Time For A Single QR Code For All The World's Payments

The reason why Singapore is still determined to fine-tune QR code-based payment is not its meager 3% share in digital-wallet transactions, but its 72% compounded annual growth over the past five years. This rapid expansion is being driven by tiny enterprises that began to go digital during the pandemic. Considering that 19% of the city’s of point-of-sale transactions last year were in cash, the government’s Hawkers Go Digital program still has a long way to go. Enabling food carts and street vendors to get the maximum possible share of tourist dollars (or yen, or yuan, or rupees) ought to be a worthy goal for greater financial inclusion in any economy, developed or developing.