Singapore Wrestles With The Constraints of Success

In Singapore’s early years, risk-taking was fundamental to the entire enterprise. It would be unfortunate if, having made it to first of the class, Singapore lost the ability, or willingness, to roll the dice. Acknowledging that he was speaking with more tact than he usually manages, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers — a fan of LKY — emphasized the primacy of a culture of creativity. “I wonder how a person with the mixture of traits that Elon Musk has, or that Steve Jobs had, would function and would or would not be permitted to flourish in the Singaporean system,” he mused. “The optimal amount of rule breaking in a creative society is substantially greater than zero.”