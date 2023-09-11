What A Rapper's Sentence Says About Racism In Singapore

The recent landslide victory of hugely popular Indian Singaporean Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who has just been elected as president, has also shone a spotlight on how citizens might feel about having a non-Chinese leader — something considered unthinkable in the past. Tharman shared his experiences as a minority in a rarely seen moment of candor from politicians. “Never think that growing up as a minority is the same as growing up as a majority in Singapore,” he said. “And particularly for those who are in the lower rungs of society, it is especially different if you’re a Malay or Indian.”