Singapore’s Air India Runway Promises Profit, Potholes

All that’s in the future, though. Right now, it’s handshake time. Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata Group and SIA, is being merged with Air India. The loss-making national carrier went to the local conglomerate when New Delhi sold it last year. Now, Tata will hold 74.9% of the merged entity; Singapore Air will fork out a little over $250 million for 25.1%. An expansion is also in the cards. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson — a Singapore Air veteran — wants to triple his fleet in five years. That purchase, among the most aggressive in the industry after the pandemic, may increase SIA’s investment by another $615 million. The Indian side will bring in proportionately more.