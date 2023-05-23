Singapore’s High Costs Won’t Dethrone The Money Center… Yet

The common thread, for sure, is the tie to Singapore. “If anything happens in the Singapore economy, we are very affected,” Sr Vadeveloo Suppiah, a former chairman of the Johor chapter of the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents, told me. There are Malaysians working in Singapore and seeking to trim overheads, or who are flush and can afford to stay on the island, but want to buy a home across the strait. There are Singaporean citizens who want to move to JB to save cash. Expats employed in Singapore, but without bulging relocation deals that cover rent and school fees, are an emerging group. Most of Vadeveloo’s clients are Malaysians working in the city-state. It’s not all about expats like me — for now at least.