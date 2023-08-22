India Sees A Shadow-Banking Boom Despite China’s Funk

All that turbulence is in the rearview mirror. The rapidly digitizing consumer economy is opening new growth vistas for financiers, especially those that can back their “fin” with some “tech.” Bank deposits are stagnant at the bottom of the pyramid, but excess savings of rich households and companies are available to nonbanks to chase yields. In the so-called blue-skies scenario considered by Investec Securities, Jio Financial may put together a loan book of as much as 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) by 2030 — and draw a return of 6.5% on assets. Add reasonable leverage, and you are looking at return on equity of around 25%, something that Bajaj is already delivering on more than $32 billion in assets. Worldwide, very few banks of that size are as profitable.