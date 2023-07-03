Shareholders Have a Voice. They Must Use It More.

But this kind of thing should also be just the beginning. More investors should at more AGMs and asking more questions (if only more retired accountants turned up at water company AGMs). One way to make that happen is more pass-through voting – allowing investors in funds to vote, or at least express how they would like to vote, on issues involving the companies held inside those funds. Those investors might also gain the right to ask questions at AGMs. This is likely in the end to make little difference to the actual votes in the short term: There is the 100 vs 400,000,000 problem and at the same time no investor will ever vote on everything. Hold shares in an index fund and pass through voting would give you the right to vote on thousands of issues every year. No one wants to do that. What most people do want, however, is to go to an AGM, ask where their money has gone and get an honest answer. Most managers (be they of investment trusts or of ordinary companies) should want the same: It’s easy in the corporate and financial worlds to forget who the end owner of most assets is and to lose focus on what those owners need (mostly not to lose their hard-earned money). A well-attended AGM, comfortable or uncomfortable, is a nice reminder.