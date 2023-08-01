Russia Outnumbers the US 10-to-1 in Tactical Nukes. Now What?

At first glance, the logic of deterrence might suggest that the US should try to close this gap in tactical nukes vis-a-vis Russia as part of the ongoing “modernization” of its atomic arsenal. Only $6 billion of the $756 billion that the Congressional Budget Office projects America will spend over the next decade on upgrading its nuclear forces is slated to go to tactical weapons, and only $3 billion to their modernization. That’s after the Biden administration canceled a program to build tactical nukes launched on cruise missiles from ships. Given what Putin is up to, isn’t that unwise?Not really. That, at least, is the near-consensus among many in the nuclear know. It’s a mistake to think that enemy powers could trade tactical strikes indefinitely, says Daryl Kimball, head of the Arms Control Association in Washington, DC. The damage would be so devastating so quickly that the conflict would either end or escalate to strategic nukes and Armageddon. So there’s no military rationale for having more than a few dozen tactical weapons.