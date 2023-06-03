Rishi Sunak Is Making All the Wrong Friends

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has said he is willing to risk recession as long as inflation comes under control. That’s hardly an election-winning formula even if he and his boss get top marks from the IMF for economic virtue. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Thursday told the BBC that the economy was riding for a fall with interest rates at the current level. Bond yields have reached levels unseen since the market turmoil that ejected Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, from office last October. The markets now anticipate that interest rates will peak at 5.5%. Those who bought houses at inflated prices a few years ago will find the cost of servicing their mortgage soar once their fixed-rate terms come up for renewal.