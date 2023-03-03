Rishi Sunak Is Breaking The Triple Tory Habit Of Failure

Sunak may yet prove to be a souffle. The Labour Party is relentless in its determination to frame him as an out-of-touch multimillionaire. Trust in the government is so low that people are not inclined to give him credit for success. The Tory right may yet flame into rebellion. Sunak has so many problems on his hands that he’s not devoting enough time to the biggest problem of all — productivity. Regular people would welcome a Starmer government just so that they don’t have to hear the words “Sir Iain Duncan Smith says,” “Sir John Redwood complains” or statements from senior Tory spokesmen ever again.