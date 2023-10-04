A Debt Iceberg Threatens To Turn Resources Titan Into Titanic

For one thing, his aggressive financial engineering has ended up annoying New Delhi. In January, the publicly traded part of Vedanta decided to offload some of its African zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc. That deal was valued at roughly $3 billion in phases over 18 months. Back then, Vedanta Ltd. was 70% owned by Vedanta Resources. The money floating up to the parent would have taken care of the latter’s liquidity needs. Except that the Indian government, which still owns about 30% of the privatized zinc miner, got spooked by the raid on its cash. A thwarted Agarwal had no option except to offload a small part of Vedanta Ltd. in the market.