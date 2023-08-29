A Large Family Fortune Starts A Risky Transition

For now, India’s most valuable public firm is trying to establish the success of its makeover in the private market; such as by getting Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to cough up $1 billion for 1% of Reliance Retail recently. A $100 billion price tag is nearly double what private equity paid for it during the September 2020 fundraising round. Had it been listed, Reliance Retail would have ranked among the Top 4 companies in India and Top 10 retailers globally, Ambani said at the annul general meeting. Investors, however, are too hungry to be satisfied only by the aroma. Instead of taking the lid off the pot only to stir it some more, why not serve them the dish?