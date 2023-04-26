Mukesh Ambani Is Gung-Ho. His Investors? Not So Much

If this wasn’t daunting enough, shareholders also have to worry about a changing of the guard. When Ambani began to give shape to his telecom venture in 2010, he had just turned 53. The billionaire is 66 now, and in the process of handing over control of the empire to his three children. While the older Ambani and his trusted consigliere Manoj Modi have a track record of executing complex projects, the next generation is yet to convince the market that they, too, have the chops. Including supplier credit and telecom-spectrum liabilities to the government, net debt is 1.4 times EBITDA(1), which Goldman says is low compared with the average of 3.2 during the previous capital-expenditure cycle of 2013 to 2017. Macquarie Capital, however, is calling attention to the 64% jump in interest expense in the March quarter.